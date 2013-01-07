Pocket-Friendly Canon PowerShot N Uploads Photos to the Web

Canon today at CES 2013 announced the new PowerShot N, a small point-and-shoot camera that can upload photos and videos to the Web or a social network with the press of a button. The camera itself is diminutive, measuring 3.1 x 2.4 x 1.2 inches. On its back is a 2.8-inch LCD that tilts up 90 degrees, and the front has a 28mm wide angle lens with an 8X optical zoom. Inside is a 12.1- megapixel High-Sensitivity CMOS sensor and DIGIC 5 Image Processor.

Similar to other cameras such as the Samsung NX300, the PowerShotN also has built-in Wi-Fi, which can connect to a smartphone using Canon's CameraWindow app, so users can transfer photos and videos to their phone or the Internet. Using the app, consumers can also set who gets to see a photo on Facebook, be it a select group or everyone. Additionally, the Wi-Fi connection can be used to print images remotely to a Canon printer with that capability.

The PowerShot N will be available in April for $299, and will come in white or black.

[gallery]