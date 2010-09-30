New CarZar App is First Social Automotive App for iPhones

Attention automotive enthusiasts: what do you think of a Foursquare-like service for spotting cars around the world? CarZar, the world's first location-based social automotive app, was unveiled today at the 2010 Paris Motor Show. The CarZar's purpose is to make it easy for consumers to share their passion for cars through a location-based car-spotting app that is social, useful and global.

CarZar is another in a long line of location-based services, like Foursquare and Gowalla, that enables millions of users to spot and share millions of vehicle images, and their locations. You can download the CarZar app onto your iPhone, snap a vehicle image, and CarZar tags the location, enabling users to share the image and their status, as well as vehicle information and comments, with friends across the social community, while earning points to become the CarZar of their favorite brand or type of vehicle.

We find the idea of this app attractive because sharing is done in real time while providing location-based social community interaction, including comments, reviews, user profiles, most popular vehicle lists. You can also receive badges too for different car makes and models.

The CarZar is a free app for the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad (with operating system 3.1.3 or later) at the iTunes App Store.