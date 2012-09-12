New $299 iPod Touch: 4-inch Retina Display, Siri, 5-MP Camera, A5 Chip

The new iPod touch is all about the eye candy. Apple's device boasts the same 4-inch Retina display on the iPhone 5 along with an A5 chip for up to seven times the graphics performance. We saw proof of this extra oomph with a demo of the "Clumsy Ninja" game, where you can literally lift the little dude off the ground with a finger. There's also a new camera on board that can snap 5-MP photos and shoot 1080p video. Plus, there's Siri integration.

The anodizied aluminum display has a cool pop-out button that fits the included iPod touch loop. With this accessory, you can keep the iPod touch tethered to your wrist as you shoot photos. Here comes the best part-- the iPod touch will be available in multiple colors, and the touch loop will be color coordinated.

The $299 iPod touch will come with 32GB of internal memory. Stay tuned for more details.