MWC 2013 Day 3: Top 5 Stories

What happened on our third day at Mobile World Congress 2013? LG rampaged on with more mobile devices, we met with a company that can help you make apps for Apple and Android and we played with the ASUS PadFone Infinity, a smartphone that transforms into a 10-inch tablet. See all the news below.

Samsung HomeSync: 1TB Media Center and Android Center

We’ve seen network-attached storage drives that let you share content between all your devices. We’ve seen home media centers that stream content and we’ve seen stick PCs that let you turn your TV into a large-screen Android station. But we’ve never seen a device quite like Samsung’s HomeSync, an attractively designed set-top box that’s a full-fledged Android device with a 1.7-GHz dual-core ARM processor, but also a 1TB hard drive for storing media files that it can then share across the network or even over the Internet.

ASUS PadFone Infinity Hands-on

ASUS unveiled the PadFone Infinity, a 2-in-1 Android-powered device that’s both a smartphone and a tablet. Speeds on the 5-inch smartphone were fast and fluid as we navigated through various home screens and opened the library of the installed application. This power, which is supplied by the 1.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor and 2GB of RAM, is necessary, because the smartphone slides into the back of a 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution tablet, providing the guts for both devices.

LG Optimus F Series Smartphones Bring 4G LTE to the Masses

LG wants to bring 4G LTE connectivity to the massses and, to accomplish that, the company has announced its new F Series mid-range smartphone line. Packing a crisp display and a host of slick features, LG may have a real winner on its hands. To get a better look at the F Series here at Mobile World Congress 2013, we went hands-on with the line’s top dog F7 and came away very impressed with what we saw.

AppMachine Helps Anyone Create Native iPhone and Android Apps

If you’ve ever wanted to have your own app in the Apple App Store or Google Play market but don’t know how to program, AppMachine may be the answer. Showcased at Mobile World Congress 2013, the platform makes the app building process easy, allowing users to import content from existing sources such as Facebook, Flickr, Twitter or RSS feeds to build a beautiful and customizable native mobile application.

LG L7 II Entry-Level Smartphone Hands-on

If you thought LG was all tapped out of new devices after introducing its Optimus G Pro halo phone and Optimus Vu II phablet, you don’t know LG. The company has also introduced the follow-up to its L Series entry-level smartphones, the L Series II. The lineup consists of the L3 II, L5 II and the L7 II, but to get a feel for the series, we demoed the top-of-the-line L7 II.

