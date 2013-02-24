MWC 2013 Day 1: Top 4 Stories

The tech world has gathered in Barcelona for the biggest mobile tradeshow on earth, and we're here getting hands-on time with the hottest new products from smartphones to laptops. Here are our top stories from Mobile World Congress 2013's opening day.

Hands-On Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

If Samsung’s Galaxy Note II phone seems too small for scribbling and the Galaxy Note 10.1 too heavy to hold in one hand while you use its stylus in the other, the just-announced Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be the note-taking tablet you’ve been waiting for. Designed to be the size and shape of a paper day planner, the 5.35 x 8.3 x.31-inch, .75 pound Android slate comes with Samsung’s S-Pen hardware and software along with an IR blaster for controlling your TV. We had a chance to go hands-on with the Galaxy Note 8 and were impressed with its one-hand friendly form factor and powerful work-and-play features.

HP Slate 7 Android Tablet with Beats Audio

The HP Slate 7 is beyond fashionably late to the Android tablet party, but it tries to make up for its tardiness with a very low price. When the device arrives in April, HP’s first Google-powered tablet just announced at this year’s Mobile World Congress will cost just $169. That’s $30 less than the the Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire HD. So how does this value-priced device stand out? HP is playing up the Slate 7′s Beats Audio sound and wireless printing capabilities.

Hands-On Video: Huawei Ascend P2

Huawei is a company that more than anything wants to make a statement. It did so at CES 2013 with the debut of the world’s largest smartphone, the 6.1-inch Ascend Mate phablet, and it’s doing it again here at Mobile World Congress 2013 with the unveiling of the world’s fastest smartphone, the Huawei Ascend P2.

Mozilla Debuts Firefox OS for Mobile Devices

Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox web browser has officially jumped into the mobile operating system game with the debut of its new Firefox OS. The HTML 5-powered operating system was built entirely using open Web standards and, according to Mozilla, will allow carriers to customize the operating system’s interface and create unique localized services for the customers.

