Killer Deal: MSI GV62 Laptop with Fortnite Bundle Just $699

The MSI GV62 has all the hallmarks of a solid gaming laptop, sans the high price tag.

For a limited time, Walmart has this GTX 1060-based laptop for $699. That's $300 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for any GTX 1060-based laptop, which typically start at $900 or more.

Under the hood, the MSI GV62 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.3GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, and a GTX 1060 3GB video card. All that power translates into a powerful gaming rig for everyday gamers.

In terms of ports, the laptop offers everything a gamer could need including Ethernet, HDMI, USB Type-C, and USB 2.0 connectivity. There's also an SD card slot that lets you quickly transfer media files.

As an added bonus, this lapt0p comes with a Fortnite bundle that includes 2,000 V-Bucks ($25 value), Street Ops Pack ($25 value), and Street Ops skin.

If you want to make the jump to a six-core processor, Walmart also has the MSI GL63 with a 2.2GHz Core i7-8750 six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD with 1TB HDD, and GTX 1060 video card for $1,099, which is $400 off its regular retail price.

