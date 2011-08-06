Mobile Video Chat Battle: Seven Apps Reviewed

What’s better? To hear the words “I miss you” or to look into someone’s eyes and feel it too? If you’ve ever connected to a friend or loved one via a Skype call or while using Apple’s FaceTime, you already know the answer.

To help you make the most out of that front-facing camera on your smartphone or tablet, we reviewed seven mobile video chat apps. Some apps make video calls across the Android-Apple divide, others stream video calls with up to four people, and some send and receive video mail messages and enable calls to landlines anywhere on the globe. Take a look and see which app offers the best combination of features and video quality.

FaceTime

FaceTime is easy to use and makes high-quality video calls between Apple devices, but only with a Wi-Fi signal handy.

Fring

The Fring app for Android and iOS phones enables four-way video calls and offers good quality over 4G and Wi-Fi.

Google Talk with Video

Google Talk offers solid video calls on Android tablets, but limited availability for phones holds this service back.

ooVoo Mobile

ooVoo Mobile sets itself apart from other video-chat apps with six-way video calls, but the quality isn't stellar.

Qik

Now owned by Skype, Qik offers live streams and visual mail, but face-to-face calls could look a lot better.

Skype Mobile

Skype Mobile for iOS and Android makes it easy to video-call friends and family on a variety of devices.

Tango

This app lets Android and iOS users chat face to face, but the bugginess and video quality give us pause.

