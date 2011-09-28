Mission Workshop's Rucksack for Spies Like Us

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is... a new Sanction rucksack. Mission Workshop, the San Francisco-based company specializing in long-lasting outdoor gear, has added the Sanction laptop rucksack to its lineup as a compact weatherproof sack with a firm geometric military design.

With its thick, parallel straps and oversized top flap, it wouldn't be surprising to see this riding on the back of Ethan Hunt—or any other special agent, for that matter. In fact, while the sturdy shape of the pack is indeed unique and subtly flashy, we're not sure how cool it would look without the equally intense jacket that the dude in the picture is wearing. It looks like he's about to jump out of a plane, or stuff his rucksack with high-tech weaponry, or something cool. But Mission Workshop assures us that it's for regular folks like you and me.

"Designed to hold the daily essentials," the company's website says. "The Sanction also features multiple weatherproof compartments, urethane coated zippers, waterproof materials, and an internal frame sheet. Large zippered pocket fits laptop computers such as the Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch, MacBook Air 13-inch, or iPad."

Non-Apple devices of the same size will also fit, we presume.