Killer Deal: Surface Devices Up to $300 Off

Heads up, Microsoft fans. Amazon is secretly slashing the price of various MS Surface products with prices starting as low as $375.

Amazon's sale undercuts both Best Buy's and the MS Store's current sales. It includes price cuts on the Surface Go, Surface Pro 6, and Surface Laptop 2. Various configurations are on sale. Below is pricing for the various configurations:

MS Surface Go

The Surface Go is Microsoft's budget 2-in-1. It sports a 10-inch 1800 x 1200-pixel screen, which deliver impressive picture quality. The Surface Go's Type Cover isn't included and costs $81.97 ($18 off).

MS Surface Pro 6

Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1, the Editor's Choice Surface Pro 6 is our favorite detachable 2-in-1. It offers quad-core performance and one of the best panels (12.3-inch PixelSense 2736 x 1824) you'll find on a 2-in-1.

MS Surface Laptop 2

The Surface Laptop 2 continues Microsoft's line of excellent hardware. For a laptop, we think the base models lacks storage, so upgrade to the 256GB model if possible. Either way, you won't be let down by speedy performance and premium build.

