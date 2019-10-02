Surface Pro 7 Hands-On: A Boring But Necessary Refresh

Microsoft has a new flagship tablet. The company unveiled today the Surface Pro 7, now with a USB-C port and 10th Gen Ice Lake processors.

The Surface Pro 7 will cost $749 and launch on October 22.

Surface Pro 7 specs

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Starting Price $749 Display 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824 CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, i7 (Ice Lake) RAM 4GB, 8GB, 16GB Graphics Intel UHD or Iris Plus Storage Up to 1TB Ports USB-C, Surface Connect, USB-A, microSD card, headphone Size 0.3 inches Weight 1.7 pounds

Surface Pro 7 Hands-on

Not a lot has changed from the Surface Pro 6 to the Pro 7. The newest release now has a USB-C port instead of a Mini DisplayPort but it keeps the Surface Connector, USB Type-A port, microSD card reader and headphone jack.

The only other major change to the Surface Pro 7 has to do with performance. Now powered by Intel's 10th Gen Ice Lake CPUs, the Surface Pro 7 should offer a nice performance boost compared to its predecessor, especially when it comes to graphics. You can choose from a range of processors at different price points, including a Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7. The base model Surface Pro 7 will have 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while the top-end can go as high as 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

As with the previous models, the Surface Pro 7 will be compatible with the Surface Pen and detachable Type Cover keyboard. The Surface Pro 7 also has new "Studio mics" for better call quality when you're using apps like Your Phone.

Outlook

There's not a whole lot to be excited about with the Surface Pro 7, but those who held out on buying the previous version because it didn't have a USB-C port can now spend with confidence.

The other thing that could make the Surface Pro 7 a compelling upgrade are its 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake CPUs, which should big this tablet some serious gaming chops (but not up to what discrete graphics offer).

Overall, the Surface Pro 7 is a pretty underwhelming refresh, especially when you compare it to all the fascinating things Microsoft announced today, like the Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Neo.