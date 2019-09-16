Microsoft to Unveil 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 Next Month (Report)

Microsoft is expected to release new Surface devices at its event on Oct 2, and one of those could be a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3.

If true, the 15-inch device would be the first of its kind --- the original Surface Laptop and Surface Laptop 2 were 13.5 inches. The report, which comes from German tech site WinFuture (via The Verge), claims that the 15-inch version will have a 3:2 aspect ratio and that Microsoft will also refresh the smaller version of the Surface Laptop 3. Stepping up a size could enable Microsoft to add more powerful components to its traditional clamshell laptop line. As we've seen with other 15-inch variants, a bigger Surface Laptop 3 could pack discrete graphics and a more powerful H-series processor.

While WinFuture doesn't provide any evidence behind these claims, we wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft does end up unveiling a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3. Microsoft already sells two versions of the Surface Book 2, but that flagship device is much more expensive than the Surface Laptop and geared more toward power users than everyday customers. A 15-inch version of the Surface Laptop 3 would put it in direct competition with other portable laptops, like Dell's XPS, HP's Spectres and Asus' ZenBooks --- all of which are offered in 13 and 15-inch versions.

Along with a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft is expected to unveil a Surface Pro 7 with a USB-C port at its event next month. The company could even release an ARM-based version of its popular detachable, equipped with Qualcomm chips. We could also see a new Surface Book 3 at the event, although some reports say Microsoft will delay its launch until next year.

Microsoft teased in an invite that it would reveal new "experiences" at next month's event, alongside Surface hardware. This could mean anything from new Office 365 products to Windows Lite, Microsoft's rumored competitor to Chrome OS. We'll be at the event in New York City on Oct 2, so stick around to see what Microsoft has in store.