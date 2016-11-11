Microsoft Will Charge for Office on Most Chromebooks

If you planned on using your Chromebook's newfound access to the Google Play Store for a free copy of Microsoft Office for Android, hold your horses. Microsoft will require an Office 365 subscription on any Chromebook with a screen larger than 10.1 inches.

That's the majority of Chromebooks (congratulations to you, Asus Chromebook Flip owners and your 10.1-inch screens). It's not terribly surprising, though, as this rule is fairly consistent with Microsoft's decisions for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which requires a subscription (the 9.7-inch version doesn't).

It's a bit of a drag for Chromebook owners who thought they'd have a great workaround for Microsoft's software, but fair is fair. Customers can choose between paying $7 per month or $70 per year for a single Office 365 license, which also covers one install on a Windows or Mac PC.

"After signing in with a free Microsoft account, the core viewing, creating, editing and printing experience is free in Office apps for iOS, Android and Windows 10 Mobile, on devices 10.1” or smaller..." Microsoft told 9to5 Google. "On devices larger than 10.1”, an Office 365 subscription is required to unlock the ability to create, edit or print documents."

