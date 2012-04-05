MazdaTakeri Concept Car Makes its North American Debut

One of the biggest attractions at any auto show is the futuristic concept cars automakers roll out and Mazda did just that at the New York International Auto Show with the debut o its Takeri Concept. The vehicle, which Mazda says will make it to market 90 percent intact, includes the company's SKYACTIVE-D clean diesel engine, as well as the company's own i-stop start-stop system and i-ELOOP regenerative braking system.

Take one look at this concept and the first thing you'll notice is its muscular sheet metal, with sharp, cutting creases and huge fender arches. The Takeri's LED headlights and stance give it an aggressive yet appealing look. Unfortunately, the headlights will more than likely be changed in the final production model along with the car's super thin side mirrors and wheels. But Mazda says the beautiful sheet metal will remain unchanged.

Inside the Takeri, the is as tough looking as it is outside. Drivers get access to an infotainment system complete with touchscreen interface, three-spoke steering wheel, paddle shifters and alloy pedals. Seats are covered in beautiful white leather.

According to Mazda, the Takeri's SKYACTIV-D 2.2 engine features a two-stage turbocharger improves fuel economy by 20 percent over Mazda's current 2.2 diesel engine. The car's i-ELOOP regenerative braking system is capable of reclaiming enough energy from the brakes to power the vehicle's climate control, audio system and other electrical features. The i-stop engine system allows the Takeri to restart in a flash after shutting down during stops thanks to its single engine cycle restart feature.

Overall, it looks like Mazda could have a great car on its hands. We just hope the 90 percent that the company's says will be carried over to the production model, is the 90 percent we liked.