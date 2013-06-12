Hands-On With Mad Catz Project M.O.J.O.

Mad Catz unleashed some Android-flavored M.O.J.O. on the E3 2013 show floor. And by M.O.J.O., we mean the peripheral maker's entry into the Android console gaming market. As we previously reported, Project M.O.J.O. is a small Android-powered console similar to Ouya. But where the two upcoming consoles differs is the games library. Instead of recruiting developers to create titles for their console like Ouya or GameStick, M.O.J.O. will support games from the Google Play Store, Nvidia's Tegra Zone and Amazon Appstore. This means that gamers who already own Android games won't have to repurchase games on another system.

Project M.O.J.O. is smaller than the Ouya, larger than the GameStick and fit comfortably in our hand. The glossy black trapezoid features Mad Catz tell-tale scratch marks in red along the top. Along the back of the device, we saw a USB port, full HDMI with jacks for audio and power. While the Mad Catz rep wouldn't disclose which version of Android the micro-console will ship with it will be stock as well as the "latest version of Android" when it ships during the 2013 holiday season.

When Project M.O.J.O. debuts, it will be bundled with the company's Android-friendly .C.T.R.L.R. In addition to the traditional analog sticks, D-Pad and face buttons, the controller features a row of media buttons (pause, play, fast forward, rewind and skip tracks) to control media like music and video. During our demo, the rep played the popular "Dead Trigger." The playthrough ran smoothly with the rep dropping zombies left and right. We also caught a glimpse of the media library and watched the media buttons in action. The controller will also have the ability to act as a mouse and taking a page out of PowerA MOGA's book, the controller will feature a clip that can hold smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy Note II.



Project M.O.J.O. will ship in time for the 2013 holiday season, but pricing details have yet to be released.