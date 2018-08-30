Lenovo Yoga C930 Hands-on: Meet the New 2-in-1 King

It’s the pretty rare 2-in-1 laptop that gets 4.5 out of 5 stars from us, but that’s exactly what the Yoga 920 earned last fall, thanks to its long battery life, gorgeous display and fetching design.

And now the successor is here to claim the King of Convertibles title.

We went hands-on with this premium 13.9-inch system, which goes on sale in October for $1,399, and it looks like the multiple improvements Lenovo has made will be worth the splurge.

Yoga C930 Specs

Price $1,399 Release Date October Processor 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB Display 13.9 inches (1920 x 1080 or 3840 x 2160) Storage 256 GB PCIe SSD, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Ports 1 USB 3.1, 2 Thunderbolt 3/USB-C, Audio Size 12.7 x 8.9 x 0.57 inches Weight 3.04 pounds Battery Life (rated) 14.5 hours (full HD), 9 hours (UHD)

Surprisingly, Lenovo ditched the Yoga 920’s signature watchband hinge. That's because there's a new Sound Bar hinge with Dolby Atmos support, which provides powerful sound no matter how you decide to position this 2-in-1.

Other welcome upgrades include a garage for the included pen (before you had to use an awkward USB port attachment as a holster) and a privacy shutter for the webcam that’s easy to slide open and close. There’s also a fingerprint reader and far-range microphone.

You can take your pick between an 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor and Core i7-8550U chip (both Kaby Lake), and you can outfit the Yoga C930 with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 2TB SSD.

Lenovo says to expect up to 14.5 hours of battery life with the full HD screen and 9 hours of juice from the UHD model. But we’ll have to see how well the laptop fares in our testing.

As you might expect from a 2018 notebook, Lenovo has also made the bezels narrower around the display. The 13.9-inch screen itself is a sight to behold, too, as it’s available in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The panel on our demo unit was rich and bright.

The Yoga C930's CNC aluminum unibody design weights a fairly light 3.04 pounds and it measures 0.57 inches thick. The ports selection isn’t shabby, as you get 1 full-size USB 3.1 port and 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports and an audio jack.

Between the XPS 13 2-in-1 and HP Spectre x360, the competition among premium 2-in-1s is fierce. But the Yoga C930 looks like what it has what it takes to keep Lenovo on top. Stay tuned for our full review.