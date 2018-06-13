Lenovo's New ThinkPad Workstation Has 128GB of RAM

You expect a mobile workstation to offer killer specs. But Lenovo, which has announced the ThinkPad P52 at the NXT BLD conference in London, has surpassed my expectations.

Lenovo ThinkPad P52 CPU Up to an 8th Gen Intel Xeon hexa-core GPU Up to Nvidia Quadro P3200 RAM Up to 128GB Storage Up to 6TB Display 15.6-inches, 1080p or 4K Ports USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, SD Card Reader, Smart Card Size 15 x 9.9 x 0.96 inches Weight 5.4 pounds

Available later this month, this premium powerhouse offers up to an 8th Gen Intel Xeon hexa-core processor and an Nvidia Quadro P3200 GPU, along with up to 6TB of storage. But the most attention-grabbing spec is the up to 128GB of RAM, which should be able to help this monster plow through any workload with ease.

Other key features include a 15.6-inch, 4K display that Lenovo claims is rated at 400 nits of brightness and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

That's all in a package that Lenovo claims 5.4 pounds. Otherwise, it looks like a standard ThinkPad, with a black chassis, silver ThinkPad logo and, of course, the iconic trackpad nub.

The ThinkPad P52 is aimed at VR content creation and other high-end computing, and will likely have a price tag for that type of use (especially with the highest end configuration).

With specs like these, we can't wait to put this workstation through its paces when it lands in our lab this summer.

