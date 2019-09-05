Here Are Lenovo's Two New ThinkBooks for Small Businesses

Lenovo is launching two brand new ThinkBooks specifically targeting small to medium businesses.

The ThinkBook 15 and the ThinkBook 14 will start at $679 and $649, respectively, and are slated to launch sometime in November.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 and 14 specs

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 and 14 are configurable up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD and a 2TB HDD. It's unclear why the ThinkBooks don't come with more than 4GB of RAM.

Design

Overall, both systems sport the typical silver and gray hoods of a typical Lenovo laptop, only this time they have ThinkBook stamped in the bottom right corner.

The interior also looks like you'd expect it to. The only notable feature is the discrete power button with a glowing green ring around it, which contrasts well with the chassis. The bezels are relatively thin and the webcam also sports a ThinkShutter, so you can protect your privacy.

Display

The ThinkBook 15's 15.6-inch panel and the ThinkBook 14's 14-inch screen both clock-in at 1920 x 1080. I've yet to go hands-on with them, so we'll know soon if they're any good. What I do know is that the bezels on the 14-inch are 6 millimeters thick, while the 15-inch's are 7 mm.

Keyboard and Touchpad

While both the ThinkPad 15 and ThinkPad 14 boast backlit keys with Skype for Business hotkeys, only the 15-inch laptop has a full-sized numpad.

Ideally, the keyboards will feel like typical Lenovo keyboards, but I won't know for sure until I get my hands on them.

Battery

Lenovo claims that both systems can get up to 12 hours on a single charge, which would be pretty impressive.

Outlook

We're excited to get the ThinkBook 15 and 14 through our lab to see how valuable they'll be to smaller businesses. For now, check out the rest of our IFA 2019 coverage and stay tuned for our full review and benchmarks.