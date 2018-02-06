ThinkPad X1 Carbon Recalled Over Fire Hazard

Lenovo is voluntarily recalling the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, one of its best laptops, because of the potential for the notebook to catch fire. Lenovo issued a statement with a simultaneous recall notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The issue at hand is that an unfastened screw inside the laptop can damage the battery, causing it to overheat and possibly burst into flames. There have not yet been any incidents in the United States, where 78,000 units could be affected (alongside another 5,500 in Canada).

The recall covers ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops built between December 2016 and October 2017. These include models labeled 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 and 20K4. Those built in November 2017 or later aren't affected so, if you're thinking of buying a Carbon now, you can do it. Those with laptops that may be a ffected should go to Lenovo's recall website, enter their machine type and serial number found on a label on the bottom of the laptop.

Users should immediately stop using their devices if they may be affected, and contact Lenovo to get their X1 Carbon fixed free of charge.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of our favorite laptops, and we praised it for long battery life, a beautiful display and amazing design. If you get one now, you should be fine, but everyone who currently owns one should check Lenovo's website to be safe.

Lenovo Laptop Guide