Killer Deal: HP Spectre x360 13t Now Just $899

Shopping around for an affordable convertible for school, work, and play? For a limited time, HP is taking up to 61% off select laptops, including one of our favorite 2-in-1 ultraportables.

Currently, you can get the Editor's Choice 2019 HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 for $899 direct from HP. Normally, this laptop/tablet hybrid is priced at $1,149, so that’s $250 off. It’s the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.

Buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 for $899 ($250 off) at HP

The Editor's Choice HP Spectre X360 features a 13-inch 1080p LCD, 1.8GHz Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.



In our HP Spectre X360 review, we were impressed by its luxurious, lightweight design, outstanding battery life, and vivid display. Despite its thick bezels, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its strong performance and lasting battery.

The Spectre x360's sleek aluminum chassis is beautifully contoured, featuring faceted edges and sharply contoured corners that look as if they were cut by a master jeweler.

At just 12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6- inches and 2.8 pounds, the Spectre x360 is super portable. By comparison, the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (12.8 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches, 2.5 pounds) is thicker yet lighter, whereas the Lenovo Yoga C930 (12.6 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds) and Huawei MateBook 13 (11.3 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds) are just as thin as the Spectre, but heavier.

Its modest port selection includes a Thunderbolt 3 type port for lightning-fast file transfers, charging, and connecting a daisy-chain of 4K monitors. Rounding out its array of ports are a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a headphone/mic jack, and a microSD slot.

Performance-wise, the Spectre x360 didn’t waver no matter what we tasked it with. In our lab, we opened 20 Google Chrome tabs and had multiple gaming streams and videos running alongside them and the Spectre didn’t break a sweat.

And when it came to our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the Spectre bested the competition. It endured a whopping 12 hours and 7 minutes of continuous Web browsing over Wi-Fi at a brightness of 150 nits. It beat the MateBook 13 (6:15) and Yoga C930 (8:09) by several hours.

The Spectre is a solid choice if you’re looking for a reliable 2-in-1 and even a better bargain at its current sale price.