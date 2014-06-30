How to Jailbreak iOS 7.1.1 on Your iPhone or iPad

By jailbreaking (aka gaining admin rights) to your iPhone or iPad, you can do everything from changing the system font to installing custom live wallpapers. Up until now, there was no way to jailbreak devices with iOS 7.1.1, the current OS version. However, a Chinese developer team named Pangu has come to the rescue releasing a simple jailbreak for iOS 7.1.1 for all iOS devices. Before you begin, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Note: The Pangu jailbreak is controversial and may deliver malware if downloaded from an unofficial source.

As with every new jailbreak, the developers of the tweaks (the apps you use to alter the system after jailbreaking) will need to update their tweaks before they work well with the new 7.1.1 version of iOS.

This only works on Windows at the moment, but the developer has plans to release a Mac version. The procedure below will be the same regardless as you will just download the Mac version instead of the Windows version if it is available.

You must have the latest version of iTunes installed. If you don't, please head to Apple's iTunes page, download it, and install it.

1. Navigate to Settings > Touch ID & Passcode (or Passcode if not on an iPhone 5S) and tap Turn Passcode Off.

2. Go to Settings > General > Date & Time and turn off Set Automatically.

3. Change the date to June 2nd, 2014 and plug the phone into the computer via USB.

MORE: 10 Tips and Tricks Every iPhone Owner Should Know

4. Download Pangu to your desktop and double click it.

5. Uncheck the box in Pangu (this stops it from loading other software on to your iPhone besides Cydia).

6. Click the ???? button.

7. On your iPhone, tap on the Pangu app icon after the progress bar in Pangu gets halfway and pauses.

8. Wait for it to reboot a few times and you should see Cydia now on the homescreen.

9. Open Cydia and let it install everything. Then you're done.

David Cogen's site, TheUnlockr.com, is a popular site for rooting, jailbreaking, hacking, modding, and other how to's to show you how to unlock your device's true potential. If you want to see what you can do with your iPhone now that it's jailbroken, head to the how to's section of his site for videos on the best jailbreak tweaks you can now install.