Apple iWatch Could Reportedly Use LG Display Tech

Apple is reportedly in talks with LG to use the Korean company's display technology for its rumored iWatch smartwatch. The report, which cites an anonymous source, claims that Apple is close to an agreement with LG to use the company's flexible OLED tech, which seems to jive with previous reports that the iWatch's display would wrap around a user's wrist.

According to AppleInsider, the anonymous source told The Korean Herald that LG, "looks like it will be sealing the deal with Apple." The decision to go with LG would make sense for Apple, since, as AppleInsider points out, the company already uses LG display technology in its iPads, MacBooks and iMac lines.

Rumors point to the iWatch sporting a slap bracelet-like design with a built-in bendable battery in 1.3, 1.4 and 1.5 variants. It looks like the watch could also run a full version of Apple's iOS and that it would have access to the iTunes App Store.

Noticeably absent from The Korean Herald's report is Samsung, which like LG, is capable of mass producing flexible OLED displays. Samsung has provided Apple with components for its devices before, so it wouldn't exactly be a stretch for the companies to work together again. But with Samsung's own Galaxy Gear smartwatch already on the market, it makes sense for Apple to avoid handing over information about its super secret device to its biggest rival.

When exactly Apple could release its iWatch is still anyone's guess. Various reports have the watch hitting the market anywhere between the holiday season and 2014.

via: AppleInsider, The Korean Herald