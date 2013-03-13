IRIScan Mouse Scans Documents with a Swipe

In the super-smart category, IRIS today announced availability of its IRIScan Mouse, which includes a portable scanner on the bottom. This $79 2-for-1 device works like an average USB 2.0 mouse, but with the click of a button it uses OCR technology to convert text on a page into editable documents in Microsoft Word, Excel and other types of files.

"The IRIScan Mouse is the perfect solution for anyone looking for a simple way to scan anything into their computer," said Jean-Marc Fontaine, Director of Sales and Operations, Americas at I.R.I.S. "In just a few mouse swipes, a signed contract, excerpts from a book, pictures, receipts and more are instantly recreated on your computer screen without ever removing your hand from the Mouse."

The scans created by the mouse come through in 400 dpi. To create a new document, simply click the scan button, swipe in any direction on the paper and then text and images appear on your screen. Once complete the software makes it easy to email and upload scans to a cloud storage service or send out via your favorite social network.

See how it works for yourself in the video below.