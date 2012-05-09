Trending

HP's Small Business ProBook b- and s-series Get a Refresh

By

While not a huge change from last year, HP has refreshed its lineup of small-business-focused ProBooks with a slightly modified design, and new processors from Intel and AMD.

The b-series ProBooks will have a bead-blasted aluminum chassis with a tungsten-colored finish,  and a choice of integrated Intel or AMD discrete graphics. The more consumer-focused S-series ProBooks will also have an aluminum casing, but have a brushed-metal finish. Also included is SRS Premium Sound software, ArcSoft Total Media Suite, and an HDMI port. 

Standard security features on both the b- and s series include HP 3D DriveGuard, which protects the hard drive against drops, vPro technology, HP ProtectTools, TPM 1.2, HP Spare Key. Consumers will also be able to add a fingerprint sensor, Smart Card Reader, and Computrace anti-theft software. Also, both will have ports on the bottom to fit into optional docking stations.

The HP ProBook 6470b and 6570b start at $769, the HP ProBook 6475b starts at $669, and the HP ProBook s-series starts at $589. All are expected to be available on June 4.

4440s 4540s 4545s4740s 
Screen size 14-inch (1366 x 768)15.6-inch (1366 x 768)15.6-inch (1366 x 768)17.3-inch (1600 x 900)
ProcessorThird-Gen Intel CoreThird-Gen Intel Core2.8-GHz AMD Quad-Core A8-4500M;3.2-GHz AMD Dual-Core A6-4400MThird-Gen Intel Core
RAM/Expandable toUp to 8GB DDR3Up to 8GB DDR3Up to 8GB DDR3Up to 8GB DDR3
Hard Drive5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB
GraphicsIntel (integrated);AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete)Intel (integrated);AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete)AMD Radeon HD 7640G;AMD RAdeon HD 7520G;AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete)Intel (integrated);AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete)
Optical DriveDVD +/- SuperMultiDVD +/- SuperMultiDVD +/- SuperMultiDVD +/- SuperMulti
PortsTwo USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, EthernetTwo USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, EthernetTwo USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, EthernetTwo USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet
Size13.4 x 9.3 x 1.1 inches14.8 x 10.1 x 1.1 inches14.8 x 10.1 x 1.1 inches16.3 x 11 x 1.2 inches
Weight4.84 pounds5.45 pounds5.45 pounds6.72 pounds

6470b6475b  6570b
Screen Size14 inches 1366 x 768);1600x900 (option)14 inches 1366 x 768);1600x900 (option)15.6 inches 1366 x 768);1600x900 (option)
ProcessorThird-gen Intel Core3.2-GHz AMD Quad-Core A10-4600M;2.8-GHz AMD Quad-Core A8-4500M;3.2-GHz AMD Dual-Core A6-4400MThird-gen Intel Core
RAM/Expandable toUp to 16GB DDR3Up to 16GB DDR3Up to 16GB DDR3
Hard Drive7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB500-GB self-encrypting;128GB SSD7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB500-GB self-encrypting;128GB SSD7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB500-GB self-encrypting;128GB SSD
GraphicsIntel; AMD Radeon HD 7570MAMD Radeon HD 7760G;AMD Radeon HD 7640G;AMD Radeon HD 7520GIntel; AMD Radeon HD 7570M
Optical DriveBlu-ray ROM/DVD +/- RWBlu-ray ROM/DVD +/- RWBlu-ray ROM/DVD +/- RW
Ports Two USB 3.0, One USB 2.0, eSATA/USB, VGA, DisplayPort, FireWire, Ethernet, modem, ExpressCard/54Two USB 3.0, One USB 2.0, eSATA/USB, VGA, DisplayPort, FireWire, Ethernet, modem, ExpressCard/54Two USB 3.0, One USB 2.0, eSATA/USB, VGA, DisplayPort, FireWire, Ethernet, modem, ExpressCard/54, Serial
Size 13.3 x 9.1 x 1.3 in13.3 x 9.1 x 1.3 in14.7 x 9.86 x 1.35 inches
Weight 4.48 pounds4.48 pounds5.53 pounds