HP's Small Business ProBook b- and s-series Get a Refresh

While not a huge change from last year, HP has refreshed its lineup of small-business-focused ProBooks with a slightly modified design, and new processors from Intel and AMD.
The b-series ProBooks will have a bead-blasted aluminum chassis with a tungsten-colored finish, and a choice of integrated Intel or AMD discrete graphics. The more consumer-focused S-series ProBooks will also have an aluminum casing, but have a brushed-metal finish. Also included is SRS Premium Sound software, ArcSoft Total Media Suite, and an HDMI port.
Standard security features on both the b- and s series include HP 3D DriveGuard, which protects the hard drive against drops, vPro technology, HP ProtectTools, TPM 1.2, HP Spare Key. Consumers will also be able to add a fingerprint sensor, Smart Card Reader, and Computrace anti-theft software. Also, both will have ports on the bottom to fit into optional docking stations.
The HP ProBook 6470b and 6570b start at $769, the HP ProBook 6475b starts at $669, and the HP ProBook s-series starts at $589. All are expected to be available on June 4.
|4440s
|4540s
|4545s
|4740s
|Screen size
|14-inch (1366 x 768)
|15.6-inch (1366 x 768)
|15.6-inch (1366 x 768)
|17.3-inch (1600 x 900)
|Processor
|Third-Gen Intel Core
|Third-Gen Intel Core
|2.8-GHz AMD Quad-Core A8-4500M;3.2-GHz AMD Dual-Core A6-4400M
|Third-Gen Intel Core
|RAM/Expandable to
|Up to 8GB DDR3
|Up to 8GB DDR3
|Up to 8GB DDR3
|Up to 8GB DDR3
|Hard Drive
|5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB
|5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB
|5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB
|5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB
|Graphics
|Intel (integrated);AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete)
|Intel (integrated);AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete)
|AMD Radeon HD 7640G;AMD RAdeon HD 7520G;AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete)
|Intel (integrated);AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete)
|Optical Drive
|DVD +/- SuperMulti
|DVD +/- SuperMulti
|DVD +/- SuperMulti
|DVD +/- SuperMulti
|Ports
|Two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet
|Two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet
|Two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet
|Two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet
|Size
|13.4 x 9.3 x 1.1 inches
|14.8 x 10.1 x 1.1 inches
|14.8 x 10.1 x 1.1 inches
|16.3 x 11 x 1.2 inches
|Weight
|4.84 pounds
|5.45 pounds
|5.45 pounds
|6.72 pounds
|6470b
|6475b
|6570b
|Screen Size
|14 inches 1366 x 768);1600x900 (option)
|14 inches 1366 x 768);1600x900 (option)
|15.6 inches 1366 x 768);1600x900 (option)
|Processor
|Third-gen Intel Core
|3.2-GHz AMD Quad-Core A10-4600M;2.8-GHz AMD Quad-Core A8-4500M;3.2-GHz AMD Dual-Core A6-4400M
|Third-gen Intel Core
|RAM/Expandable to
|Up to 16GB DDR3
|Up to 16GB DDR3
|Up to 16GB DDR3
|Hard Drive
|7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB500-GB self-encrypting;128GB SSD
|7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB500-GB self-encrypting;128GB SSD
|7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB500-GB self-encrypting;128GB SSD
|Graphics
|Intel; AMD Radeon HD 7570M
|AMD Radeon HD 7760G;AMD Radeon HD 7640G;AMD Radeon HD 7520G
|Intel; AMD Radeon HD 7570M
|Optical Drive
|Blu-ray ROM/DVD +/- RW
|Blu-ray ROM/DVD +/- RW
|Blu-ray ROM/DVD +/- RW
|Ports
|Two USB 3.0, One USB 2.0, eSATA/USB, VGA, DisplayPort, FireWire, Ethernet, modem, ExpressCard/54
|Two USB 3.0, One USB 2.0, eSATA/USB, VGA, DisplayPort, FireWire, Ethernet, modem, ExpressCard/54
|Two USB 3.0, One USB 2.0, eSATA/USB, VGA, DisplayPort, FireWire, Ethernet, modem, ExpressCard/54, Serial
|Size
|13.3 x 9.1 x 1.3 in
|13.3 x 9.1 x 1.3 in
|14.7 x 9.86 x 1.35 inches
|Weight
|4.48 pounds
|4.48 pounds
|5.53 pounds