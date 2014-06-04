HP Pro x2: Surface Pro Foe Includes Keyboard, Built-in Stylus

While the majority of detachable hybrids have been targeted at consumers, HP's new Pro x2 612 is aimed at the business set. This 12-inch 2-in-1 system delivers the security and connectivity options workers need--along with pen input. The HP Pro x2 won't be available until the end of August, but we had a chance to go hands-on with the unit.

Although it's a laptop-first, tablet-second device, this is certainly more of a PC replacement than the Surface Pro 3.

The HP Pro x2 isn't as svelte as HP's Elitebook line. However, at around 4 pounds--2.2 pounds for the tablet alone--the system is light enough to carry in a messenger bag. Both the lid and the bottom of the keyboard deck are coated in a soft-touch material that does a good job resisting fingerprints.

Inside, the 12.5-inch touchscreen can be configured with either a 1366 x 768 or a 1920 x 1080-pixel panel, and has 1024 levels of sensitivity when used with the included Wacom stylus. While about half the thickness of the pen that comes with the Surface Pro 3, we like that HP includes a slot in the bottom of the Pro x2's slate portion for the pen.

Also on the bottom edge of the tablet is a USB 3.0 port, microSD card slot, and a microSIM card slot, the latter of which can be used to connect to 3G/4G networks. Security features include a SmartCard reader on the side, as well as an optional fingerprint scanner on the back.

The backlit keyboard turns the Pro x2 into a bona fide laptop, with two USB 3.0 ports, a full-size DisplayPort, VGA, Ethernet, and a docking connector. The keyboard is also spill-resistant.

Combined, the tablet and keyboard--both of which have batteries--should last up to 14 hours on a charge combined. Expect just over 8 hours from the tablet alone.

Although pricing has not been finalized, the starting model of the HP Pro x2 will have an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. However, you will be able to configure the x2 with Core i5 and i7 processors, as well as larger hard drives. The system will be available in late August; we look forward to bringing yo our full review.