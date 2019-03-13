HP's New Pavilion x360 Laptops Flaunt New Colors, Slim Bezels

HP unveiled today a slew of convertible laptops, including 11-inch, 14-inch and 15-inch versions of its budget Pavilion line.

The Pavilion x360 11 is the smallest and least expensive of the new releases. Starting at $399, the 2-in-1 will be available in May on HP.com and at Best Buy in June. The Pavilion x360 14 will start at $499 and launch in April. The 15-inch version, the Pavilion x360 15, goes for $799 and is also expected to go on sale in April.

HP Pavilion x360 11 HP Pavilion x360 14 HP Pavilion x360 15 Starting Price $399 $499 $799 Display 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel 14-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel or 1080p 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel or 1080p CPU Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Up to Intel Core i7 Up to Intel Core i7 RAM 4GB Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Storage 128GB SSD 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD Ports USB Type-C, 2 USB 3.1 (Type-A), HDMI, headphone Size 11 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches 12.7 x 8.8 x 0.8 inches 14.1 x 8.4 x 0.8 inches Weight 2.7 pounds 3.4 pounds 4.3 pounds

This generation of Pavilion laptops also come in new colors (on select models): Cloud Blue, Pale Gold and Natural Silver. All three of these machines are bendback 2-in-1s, so you can convert them into tablets by rotating their displays back 360 degrees. They also have dual speakers tuned by Bang and Olufsen and support a stylus. An optional fingerprint reader now resides on the deck of these laptops for quick login via Windows Hello.

HP Pavilion x360 11

The Pavilion x360 11 stands out from the other models as a low-cost option for students and educators. The laptop's specs are pretty typical of what you'll find in a sub-$500 machine; The Pavilion x360 11 has an 11-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel display and is equipped with an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and an integrated UHD Graphics 605 GPU. Interestingly, this low-cost machine packs a 128GB SSD, which is a step up from the 32GB or 64GB flash drives we're used to seeing at this price.

At just 0.7 inches thick and 2.7 pounds, the fanless Pavilion x360 is the most portable of these budget machines. Battery life is rated at 10 hours, but we'll have to wait for a review unit to get an idea of real-world runtimes.

HP Pavilion x360 14

If you want more power or a larger display, then consider the Pavilion x360 14. Unlike the 11-inch model, the x360 14 can be configured with our minimum recommended specs, which includes a 1080p display along with a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The base model comes with a Core i3-8145U CPU and a low-res 1366 x 768-pixel display.

HP will also offer a high-end version with GeForce MX130 or MX250 GPU options, up to a Core i7 CPU and up to 16GB of memory.

HP touts the x360 14 and x360 15's hourglass design, which supposedly makes it easy to open the lid from three sides. At 0.8 inches thick and 4.3 pounds, the x360 is pretty chunky for a modern 14-inch laptop. To its credit, this budget machine adopts the razor-thin bezels that are common among premium devices. Battery life for the 14-inch model is rated at 11 hours.

Pavilion x360 15

The x360 15 shares many features with its 14-inch sibling, including the hourglass design and thin display bezels. However, you should keep your expectations in check when it comes to battery life. HP claims the x360 14 lasts for only 6 hours on a charge while streaming video.

The largest of the three Pavilions will start with a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD with a secondary 1TB HDD. Unfortunately, that machine has a low-resolution 1366 x 768-pixel panel. If you need more power, the Pavilion x360 15 will be offered with up to a Core i7 CPU and Radeon 535 graphics

We'll let you know how these affordable convertible laptops fare later this year in our full reviews, so stay tuned.