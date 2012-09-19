How to View Full Screen Web Pages Using Safari in iOS 6

Trending

Apple first introduced full screen Web pages to Safari with OS X Lion, and now that feature is making its way to iOS To view a Web page in full screen mode:

Navigate to the desired page and put your device in landscape mode.

Tap the full screen icon in the lower right corner and the Web page will appear in full screen.

• To exit full screen mode, tap the icon again or rotate your device to portrait mode.

 

