How to use the 3D Flyover View with Maps in iOS 6

One of the best features of the new iOS Maps app is its 3D flyover view. With this option, users can check out cities and other locations in full 3D, letting them feel as though they are literally flying between skyscrapers and down city streets.

• Open Maps and set the view mode to either Hybrid or Satellite.

• Tap the 3D button in the lower left of the screen or using two fingers swipe up on the screen.

The map should now be viewable in 3D.

