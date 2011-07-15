How to Sync Your iPad 2 with Dropbox

The iPad 2 allows you to use cloud services, such as Dropbox, to move things onto your iPad without a cable. Here's how you do it:
- Sign up for a Dropbox account at www.dropbox.com. You can drag and drop anything you would like to store online to the Dropbox folder on your PC’s desktop.
- Download the Dropbox app from the App Store on your iPad.
- Open the Dropbox app and sign in. You should now be able to view all your cloud-based documents, photos, and videos on your iPad.
- To edit a document, tap the arrow icon in the upper right corner, which launches an Open With… menu. In our case, we then selected Quickoffice. Clicking the link icon lets you share a document via e-mail.
- If you’re viewing a photo, you can tap the same arrow icon to save it to your iPad.