How to Save Web Pages to Your Reading List in Safari for iOS 6

By

Apple has included a new Reading List feature with iOS 6 that allows you to save Web pages for reading when you don’t have access to the Web. To add a Web page to your Reading List:

• Navigate to the page you want to save using Safari.

Tap the Share button ( located at the bottom of the screen on the iPhone, or to the left of the address bar on the iPad) and press Add to Reading List.

• To read a saved page, open Safari, whether you have a connection or not, and tap the Bookmarks icon.

Select the page you want to read and you’re set.

