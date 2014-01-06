Harman Brings HTML 5 Apps to Car Infotainment Systems

Google Maps, The New York Times and Flipboard could be coming soon to your car. Harman is looking to widen the number of apps you can use in your car with its new HTML 5-powered infotainment system. Such a solution will allow users to download apps for things such as news or music streaming services. The apps will follow the user to any compatible vehicle using Harman's system, which will save you from having to download the same apps every time you get into a new car.

Currently, automakers each use their own proprietary infotainment systems, which require app developers to create different apps for every vehicle manufacturer. However, with a universal HTML 5-based solution, developers will be able to make a single app for every car maker.

The problem with using an HTML 5-powered system in a vehicle is that it is more open to attack from malware. To prevent such issues, Harman is using a separate Linux-based system for critical vehicle functions. The system will also use a secure boot and data encryption to create what the company calls a Trusted Infotainment Architecture.

Harman says it will also link the app system with its advanced driver assistance capabilities including lane departure warning and collision warning systems to provide drivers with a host of camera-based driver assistance apps that use the existing app platform's computing capabilities to reduce cost and extend these safety apps to a range of vehicles. We'll be able to get more details when we go eyes-on with this system at CES 2014.