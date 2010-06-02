Hands-On with Canoe Lake, Intel's Super Thin, Dual Core Netbook

It's only a reference design, but after spending a few minutes with Intel's amazingly slim Canoe Lake netbook prototype, we're hoping some OEM will step up and produce this product exactly as it was shown. Simply put, it has the best look and feel of any 10-inch netbook we've touched, from its attractive metal trim to its responsive keyboard and sexy touchpad.

The Canoe Lake design features a high-resolution 1366 x 768 10-inch screen, a dual core Atom CPU, 1GB of RAM, and a 120GB 1.8-inch hard drive of indeterminate speed. Of course, these specs - particularly the RAM and the storage drive - are subject to change when someone buys the design. What's not subject to much change, we hope, is the chassis which is less than an inch thick, and sports an amazing chrome and black color scheme.

A number of small design touches make Canoe Lake feel futuristic, from its amazingly thin frame to its real chrome accents. The font on the keys even looks like Sci-Fi typeface. Unfortunately, we weren't able to benchmark the device, but we noticed that it felt extremely responsive when opening applications or navigating around the desktop. It also stayed completely cool throughout our filming.

Check out the video below to get a closer look.

