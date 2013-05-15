Google Expects 900 Million Android Activations This Year

To kick off its annual I/O developer’s conference in San Francisco, Google provided some perspective on just how many people are using the Android platform worldwide. When it comes to the mobile industry, Android and iOS have continuously battled over market share—and in 2013 the competition is closer than ever.

“I think we’re at one of the most pivotal moments in computing,” Google’s head of Android and Chrome Sundar Pichai said on stage on Wednesday. “We are working hard on top of these platforms to push the journey of computing forward.”

Device Activations: Android vs. iOS

Google announced that 400 million Android devices were activated in 2012, quadrupling the 100 million number of devices that were activated in 2011. The company expects to see 900 million activations this year.

“The momentum has been breathtaking,” Pichai said on stage.

In its Q1 2013 earnings call from January, Apple announced that it had sold 500 million iOS devices thus far in 2013.

App Installs: Android vs. iOS

The Google Play store recently breached 48 billion app installs, with 2.5 million installs in the last month alone. This trails dangerously close to Apple, which hit the 50 billion app download mark earlier this month.

Both app stores are expanding at a nearly identical pace, but Google Play still boasts a slightly larger app selection. The Google Play store houses 850,000 apps, while Apple’s App Store has 775,000.

It’s impossible to say exactly what the future holds for both platforms, but Google seems as ambitious as ever when it comes to expanding the Android user base.

“It’s a big number, but we have to remember that there are over 7 billion people on the planet,” Pinchai said. “We have a long way to go.”