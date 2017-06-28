Acer's Spin 2-in-1 Just Dropped to $299

The Acer Spin 1 is a rare breed of budget laptop. While most bargain bin machines top out at 1366 x 768 screen resolution, the 3.3-pound Spin 1 packs a 1080p IPS LCD.
The Spin 1 is also noteworthy because it can be used in notebook, tent, display, or tablet mode. Its screen supports 10-finger multi-touch and it comes with an Acer stylus. The laptop's battery is also rated for up to 9 hours of use.
For a limited time, the Spin 1 is on sale for $299.99, which makes this an excellent 2-in-1 for school or as a secondary home laptop.
Powering the Acer Spin 1 is a 1.1GHz Celeron N3350 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC, which can be expanded via the the laptop's SD card slot.
For connectivity, you have all the basics including USB 3.0 and HDMI.
It's worth noting that Acer will release a new Spin 1 in July. We went hands-on with that version and found its all-metal chassis was sturdy and attractive for such an affordable machine. There's no official release date and the new machine will cost slightly more at $329, so if you can't wait, the current Spin 1 remains an excellent value-driven notebook.