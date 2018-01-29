Get a 4K Dell Gaming Laptop for $611

Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 is no stranger to discounts, but the budget gaming laptop hasn't seen a significant price drop since the summer when it hit $650.

All that is about to change. For a limited time, Dell is offering its Inspiron 15 7000 4K Gaming Laptop for $611.99 via coupon code "TENOFF". That's $388 off and one of the best prices we've seen for any 4K laptop.

Before you break out your credit card, there are some caveats to be aware of. First and foremost this configuration houses Intel's 6th-generation Core i5-6300HQ quad-core processor. Instead of a dedicated SSD drive, it also uses a 1TB HDD drive with 8GB cache. The system's video card is also an older GeForce GTX 960M 4GB video card. For avid gamers, these concessions can be a deal breaker.

However, if you need a laptop for streaming your favorite movies or for the occasional game, then the Inspiron 15 7000's 15.6-inch 3840 x 2160 touch LCD is worth the price alone. You can also rest assured in know it's one of the least-expensive 4K laptops we've ever seen.