The Future Tech Awards Are Coming: What You Need to Know

Cheers to another year in tech! With the end of the year drawing closer, we’re celebrating with the announcement of the Future Tech Awards ceremony on January 8, 2020.

The Future Tech Awards recognize the best people, products, and services from across the US technology sector. We’re asking for you, our readers, to vote on the best products and professionals in multiple categories to help us honor the ground-breaking innovations of this year.

There are four prizes that make up the Future Tech Awards:

Future Choice : the best products, as voted for by Future Tech's editorial committee.

: the best products, as voted for by Future Tech's editorial committee. Reader's Choice : the best products as voted for by Future Tech's readers.

: the best products as voted for by Future Tech's readers. Future 50 : the top 50 people, across five key tech industry categories.

: the top 50 people, across five key tech industry categories. Tech Hall of Fame: decorated industry veterans and deserved recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominations for the Future 50 Awards are open now and close on November 8.

The Reader’s Choice awards voting opens on November 4. The awards recognize the top 50 professionals impacting technology across five sectors, including young leaders, content creators, and visionary CEOs. The ranking of the Future 50 winners will be revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The highest-ranking recipients will be announced on January 8, 2020 at the annual Future Tech Awards ceremony.

Stay tuned for more details on the Future Choice, Reader’s Choice, Future 50 and Hall of Fame awards by following us on social media using the hashtag #FutureTechAwards.