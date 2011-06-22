Ford Expanding In-Vehicle Smartphone Connectivity

Today, Ford announced it will add more smartphone connectivity smarts to upcoming 2012 models. The technology, called Sync AppLink, is already available in the Ford Fiesta 2011. It will be available in the 2012 Mustang, Fusion, F-150, and Expedition vehicles.

The AppLink software, developed by Microsoft, connects Ford’s Sync in-vehicle information and entertainment systems with passenger's smartphones. The technology is designed to reduce driver distraction by giving drivers control over smartphone apps from the steering wheel and via voice commands. The iOS, Android, and BlackBerry apps that currently work with this system include Orangatame OpenBeak Twitter app, Pandora Internet Radio, and Stitcher Smart Radio. The manufacturer also claims there are 2,500 developers working to Sync-ify their apps to work in-car.

The Sync system, without the Sync AppLink option, is available across the Ford and Lincoln lineup as a $400 option on some models and is standard on others.