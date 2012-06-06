E3 Expo Day 2: Wii U GamePad Revealed, OnLive Instant Play and More

Catch up on what you missed during day 2 of the E3 Expo, where Nintendo made some big announcements. And WeMade Entertainment and OnLive added a bunch of new options to their line-ups. From expanding social capabilities in gaming to bringing titles to the U.S. to attaching spending limits so you don't game over your budget, gaming just got a lot more personalized.

Nintendo Shows Off Wii U GamePad

Wii U may not be new, but Nintendo's Wii U GamePad is. It's powered by an IBM Power-based multi-core processor with an AMD Radeon-based GPU, and will feature Hulu Plus, Netflix and YouTube. Consoles will support two gamepads, and social interaction is encouraged in Miiverse, where users can send text messages and screenshots of games.

Read More

WeMade Titles Coming to U.S.

WeMade Entertainment announced that it's coming to the U.S., bringing its titles to Android and iOS platforms. One demo we got to see was the impressive-looking MMORPG “Project Dragon: The Roar from the Dungeon". But the company plans to expand outside the MMORPG genre, and will feature social elements. The first titles will debut in the Apple app store in mid-June.

Read More

OnLive Launches One-Click Instant Gaming

Mac and PC gamers can now access OnLive's game catalog through one-click, thanks to the company's Instant Play feature that delivers full-featured Web-based gameplay. The company also launched OnLive MultiView, which lets players play a game while also watching and voice chatting on three additional games.

Read More

VirtualPiggy Keeps Game Expenses In Check

Acknowledging how easy it is to rack up a hefty bill with extras while playing video games, VirtualPiggy has created what it calls an eWall to set spending limits for games. Users simply attach a credit card or bank account, enter the game's name and designate a spending limit. If you attempt to spend over the limit, you'll be denied. The service also offers notifications for each purchase with the power to approve or deny any charge, which is ideal for parents.

Read More