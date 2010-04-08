Dell's Latitude E6410 and E6510 Laptops Offer Intel Core i5 and i7, Colorful Lids to Business Customers

Today, Dell announced some refreshes to its mainstream business notebooks, the new Latitude E6410 and E6510. As part of the Latitude line, the E6410 and E6510-- 14- and 15-inch laptops, respectively-- are designed for businesses that have IT staffs.

These, in particular, upgrade to Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, which is what pretty much every notebook maker is doing for all of its notebooks, consumer or business. These also upgrade to faster DDR3 RAM, Nvidia graphics with 512MB dedicated video memory, and an optional battery that guarantees a three-year lifespan (that's about 1,000 full charges).

Like other Latitudes, this one is made of a trifecta of metals: magensium alloy casing, steel reinformcements on the interior chassis, and zinc-reinforced hinges. It also adds a backlit keyboard and colored lids (red and blue are the fun options; black, the safe one) for a dash of style.

With these notebooks, Dell is also trying to beef up its multimedia experience, something buttoned-up business notebooks aren't exactly known for. Dell's added a 3-MP webcam, and improved microphones and speakers (we'll be the judge of that in our review). Dell has also gone out of its way to make the AC adapter lighter, something travelers care about.

The 14-inch Latitude E6410 starts at $1,1129; the 15-inch E6510 starts at $1,164. Both are available today.