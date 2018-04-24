Get Any Dell XPS Laptop for Up to $200 Off

Dell's XPS line of laptops are among the best, and while it's fairly easy to find sales on individual systems and configurations, what's not so common is finding a sale on every XPS laptop.

Yet, that's precisely how Dell is starting off the week, with a trio of coupons that take from $50 to $200 off every XPS laptop.

Buy on Dell

The coupons are "50OFF499" ($50 off $499+), "100OFF999" ($100 off $999+), and "200OFF1599" ($200 off $1,599+). The coupons can be used on any configuration of the XPS 13 9360, XPS 13 9370, XPS 13 2-in-1, or the new XPS 15 2-in-1.

After coupon "50OFF499", the base XPS 13 9360 starts at $734.99. It includes a 2.4GHz Core i3-7100U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. After coupon "100OFF999", the base XPS 13 9370 starts at $881.99. This model packs a current-gen 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

And for the first time, Dell is discounting its just-released XPS 15 2-in-1. You can use coupon "100OFF999" to take $100 off the base model or use "200OFF1599" to take $200 off the top-of-the-line configuration, which has a 4K display, 3.1GHz Core i7-8750G, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

While the entire XPS line is great and reliable, the Editors' Choice XPS 13 9370 is our go-to machine for packing serious power in a stylish, portable frame. We recommend getting at least a 256GB SSD, since the 128GB model could be limiting for most users.

The coupons all end on April 26.