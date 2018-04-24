Trending

Get Any Dell XPS Laptop for Up to $200 Off

By News 

Dell's XPS line of laptops are among the best, and while it's fairly easy to find sales on individual systems and configurations, what's not so common is finding a sale on every XPS laptop.

Yet, that's precisely how Dell is starting off the week, with a trio of coupons that take from $50 to $200 off every XPS laptop. 

Buy on Dell

The coupons are "50OFF499" ($50 off $499+), "100OFF999" ($100 off $999+), and "200OFF1599" ($200 off $1,599+). The coupons can be used on any configuration of the XPS 13 9360, XPS 13 9370, XPS 13 2-in-1, or the new XPS 15 2-in-1.

After coupon "50OFF499", the base XPS 13 9360 starts at $734.99. It includes a 2.4GHz Core i3-7100U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. After coupon "100OFF999", the base XPS 13 9370 starts at $881.99. This model packs a current-gen 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

And for the first time, Dell is discounting its just-released XPS 15 2-in-1. You can use coupon "100OFF999" to take $100 off  the base model or use "200OFF1599" to take $200 off the top-of-the-line configuration, which has a 4K display, 3.1GHz Core i7-8750G, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

While the entire XPS line is great and reliable, the Editors' Choice XPS 13 9370 is our go-to machine for packing serious power in a stylish, portable frame. We recommend getting at least a 256GB SSD, since the 128GB model could be limiting for most users.

The coupons all end on April 26. 