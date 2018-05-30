Dell XPS 13 Is Now Up to $163 Off

Memorial Day may be a distant memory, but Dell's XPS sale lives on for another 24 hours.

Today, the PC manufacturer is adding its just-released XPS 15 9570 to the mix, which makes it the first time this laptop receives a dollar-off discount.

Shoppers can take 10 percent off Dell's premium laptops via coupon code "XPSMEM10". After coupon, the base XPS 15 9570 starts at $899.99 ($100 off), which is traditionally the sale price of the base XPS 13. The base XPS 15 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.

If you need more power, you can get the XPS 15 w/ GTX 1050 for $1,259.99 after coupon ($140 off). This model houses a 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 4GB GTX 1050Ti graphics card. If it's a hybrid that you seek, all configurations of the XPS 15 2-in-1 are also on sale with prices starting at $1,169.99 after coupon ($130 off).

For smaller budgets, you can also use the coupon on the previous-gen XPS 13 9360 from $836.99 ($163 off) or the new XPS 13 9370 from $1,079.99 ($120 off).

Dell's XPS coupon expires May 30 at 11:59pm CT.