Dell Outs Business-Friendly Windows 8 Tablet, Ultrabook and AIO

Dude, it's a Dell. Actually, it's three Dells; with the Latitude 10 Tablet, Latitude 6430u Ultrabook and Dell OptiPlex 9010 All-in-One, Dell is covering its business bases with a trio of Windows 8 devices that will be available when the operating system hits store shelves on October 26th.

The Latitude 10 gets its name from its 10-inch IPS screen, which was designed for wide viewing angles. The tablet sports Dell's usual enterprise-friendly Latitude feature lineup -- including encryption and media policy tools and an easily swappable battery -- as well as a fingerprint scanner and smart card reader for really robust security needs. The slate has an Intel Atom processor inside, along with 2GB of RAM, up to 128GB of flash memory and both front and rear cameras.

Dell's focusing on on-the-go professionals with its 14-inch Latitude 6430u Ultrabook, which is a third thinner and 16 percent lighter than the company's current 14-inch Latitude laptop at 3.7 lbs. Road warriors should appreciate the notebook's MIL-STD-810G-rated toughness and purported all-day charge, as well as its powerful processor options: the Latitude 6430u sports third-generation Intel Core CPUs all the way up to beefy Core i7 chips.

The 23-inch OptiPlex 9010 All-in-One, meanwhile, includes an articulating stand, third generation Intel Core processors and touchscreen options designed to take advantage of Windows 8's Modern interface.

Dell did not disclose pricing details for any of the devices.

Via VentureBeat and Dell