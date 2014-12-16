Trending

Killer Deal: $250 Off Every Google Pixel Slate

By Hilda Scott

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen) Review

By Avram Piltch

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon offers the best combination of productivity, portability and performance of any business laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Review

By Henry T. Casey

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a 14-inch business convertible with a gorgeous screen.

How to Convert Office Files to Google Docs on Your Chromebook

By Kenneth Butler

XLink BT Review

By Michael A. Prospero

This Bluetooth device lets you ditch the landline while keeping your more comfortable cordless phone.

Which Dell Latitude or Precision is Right for You?

By Avram Piltch

Whether you work for an organization that's committed to Dell as its sole PC provider or you're just looking for a great business laptop for yourself, you have a lot of choices with this company...

Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Review

By Avram Piltch

With epic battery life, a fantastic keyboard and every possible port, the ThinkPad T470 is a productivity worker's dream machine.

HP EliteBook x360 Is Thinnest Business 2-in-1 You Can Get

By Andrew E. Freedman

Acer's $649 TravelMate P4 Is Slim and Secure

By Andrew E. Freedman

Lenovo ThinkPad L460 Review

By Avram Piltch

With a snappy keyboard, sharp screen and long battery life, the ThinkPad L460 is a great choice for small businesses or productivity-centric users.

Business Laptops, Tablets & 2-in-1 Reviews

By LaptopMag.com

Find business laptops, tablets and 2-in-1s to maximize your business's productivity and minimize costs. Also find apps and tips for travelers.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2016) Review

By Avram Piltch

With a brilliant screen, long battery life and awesome keyboard, the 2.6-pound ThinkPad X1 Carbon is as pleasant to use as it is to carry.

Lenovo ThinkPad X260 Review

By Avram Piltch

A great choice for business travelers, the ThinkPad X260 pairs a fantastic keyboard and lightweight body with over 17 hours of battery life.

Lenovo ThinkPad T460 Review

By Avram Piltch

The ThinkPad T460 empowers workers with a great typing experience, long battery life, strong build quality and solid performance.

Dell Latitude E5570 Review

By Henry T. Casey

A powerful business workhorse, the Dell Latitude E5570 pairs fast performance with strong build-quality and a comfortable keyboard.

Dell Precision 5510 Review

By Andrew E. Freedman

Both beauty and the beast, the Dell Precision 5510 combines high-end workstation performance with a gorgeous screen and a sexy chassis.

10 Reasons Why Consumers Should Buy Business Laptops

By Avram Piltch

Dell Chromebook 13 Uses Windows to Help You Get Work Done

By Valentina Palladino

BlackBerry Classic Review

By Michael A. Prospero

The Classic hits all the right notes for BlackBerry diehards, with a comfortable keyboard and long endurance.

BrydgeAir iPad Air Keyboard Case Review

By Michael A. Prospero

The BrydgeAir provides a comfortable typing experience in an elegant design, but the speakers aren't worth the premium.