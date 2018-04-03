Dell Revitalizes Entry-Level Gaming with G Series Laptops

Gone are the days of the confusingly-named Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming. Dell has revitalized its entry and mid-level gaming machines with a makeover and a new name: the G Series.

The new lineup consists of three tiers and four machines: the G3, G5 and G7 lineup. It also features gaming notebooks in colors we rarely see such as blue and white, which is refreshing. How many red and black notebooks do we need?

The G7 15 is available today starting at $1,099.999, with more configurations starting at $849.99 coming on April 10. The G3 15 and 17 will roll out on April 16 starting at $749.99 and $1,099.99 respectively, with a cheaper $799.99 version of the G3 17 coming later. The G5 15 will launch on April 16 for $949.99 with more configurations (starting at $849.99) coming soon.

The G3 comes in 15 and 17-inch varieties, both going up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs. The line starts with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU and goes up to a GTX 1060 Max-Q. At 0.9 inches thick, the 15-inch version is Dell's thinnest-ever gaming notebook, and the 17-inch model is 1-inch thick. The G3 15 will come in black, blue or white, while the G3 17 comes in either black or blue.

The G5 and the G7 both come with 15-inch displays and 1-inch thick chassis. Additionally, they both use GTX 1060 Max-Q GPUs and have 6GB of RAM. The G5 goes up to Intel's Cofee Lake Core i7, while the G7 ramps all the way up to Core i9. Additionally, the G7 has an option for a 4K display. The G5 comes in black or red, while the G7 comes in black or white. Both of the laptops have single screw bay doors to make it easy to swap out parts.

The new looks are great. While they're still pretty similar to the gaming Inspirons of old, they have a race car vibe with decals and faux carbon fiber patterns (they're entry-level gaming PCs, so they're still plastic). Even the vents are the same colors as the chassis.

Images: Shaun Lucas/Laptop Mag

