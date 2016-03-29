How to Convert Word Docs to Google Docs

One of the most useful aspects of Google Docs is its compatibility with Microsoft Word. You can create a new Google Doc just by uploading a Word file.

I've often written my first pass of a document on in Word where I'm less distracted, and then uploaded it to Google to better collaborate with others. This feature is also useful if you no longer want to use Word, and have a library of old .doc or .docx files you want to keep using.

Doing this involves three basic actions:

Select File Upload in Google docs. Choose your Word doc. Open it in Google Drive (if you want to edit).

Step-by-Step Instructions with Screenshots

1. Open your Google Drive and click New.

2. Select File upload.

3. Select the Word doc and click Open. The file will now upload.

4. Double-click the uploaded doc.

5. Click Open with.

6. Select Google Docs.

Your Word Doc has been converted to a Google Doc.

Google Docs Tips