Computex 2013 Day 1: Top 5 Stories

Our first day at Computex 2013 was all about the Big A's: Acer and ASUS. Acer kicked things off with a presentation that detailed new Ultrabooks powered by the latest Intel Haswell processors as well as a peek at the world's first 8-inch Windows 8 tablet. Later, ASUS followed up with buzz-worthy products of its own, including a laptop-tablet hybrid with two CPUs and two operating systems (Android and Windows 8) that can work as three devices in one. Here's all the Computex excitement you missed.

Transformer Book Trio Hybrid Runs Android and Windows 8

If there's a Most Innovative Gadget at Computex 2013, ASUS has won it. The Transformer Book Trio is an 11.6-inch tablet-laptop hybrid with a detachable screen and two--yes, two--built-in operating systems: Android and Windows 8. The tablet portion houses a low-power Intel Atom processor while the base of the system is powered by an Intel fourth-generation Core i7 CPU for running desktop apps.

ASUS MemoPad FHD 10 Sports 1920 x 1200 Display

ASUS made big waves before members of the press could take seats at the manufacturer's Computex 2013 event. It did so by introducing the Memo Pad FHD 10, an Android 4.2.2 tablet that sports a 10-inch screen and a dual-core 1.6-GHz Atom Z2560 processor, before the press event kicked off. The company's clearly enthusiastic about the 10-inch slate, possibly because it rocks a beautiful display with a rich 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution. Is that panel as visually irresistible as it sounds?

Acer Aspire S7: Better Keyboard, More Performance

The 2013 version of Acer’s flagship Aspire S7 Ultrabook promises some big improvements over last year's model. The 13.3-inch, 2.8-pound notebook sports the same industrial design as its predecessor, but promises 33 percent longer battery life, along with stronger performance. Plus, the company added an optional 2560 x 1440-pixel screen.

Acer Iconia W3: First 8-Inch Windows 8 Tablet

Windows 8 is heading right into iPad mini territory. The screen of its Iconia W3 measures 8.1 inches and shows off the Windows 8 OS with a 1280 x 800-pixel resolution. Acer wants the Iconia W3 to be a tool for on-the-go students, professionals, and other harried hustlers. That's why the all-white slab comes pre-installed with Windows Microsoft Office Home and Student 2013 and why it pairs with a full-size Bluetooth keyboard.

ASUS FonePad Note Puts Samsung Note II on Notice

Move over, Samsung Note II. There's room in the galaxy for more than one phablet with built-in pen support. The FonePad has a 1080p IPS screen, the Android 4.2 operating system, and is powered by an Intel Atom processor. Take a look at ASUS' big-screen device up close.

