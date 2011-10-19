Need Help Finding Apps? Download These Apps

There’s so much clutter in the various app stores (nearly 1 million apps) that it can be difficult to find the one you want. Sometimes the Apple App Store and the Android Market don’t make it easy enough for you to find exactly what you need. Whether you’re on the lookout for a specific app or you’re just browsing, take a look at these app search engines, which also have search apps for your phone. Yes, there’s an app for that.

Appolicious

Video and expert reviews make this third-party app-finder helpful on iOS devices, but useless for Android ones.

Read our Appolicious review.

Chomp

Thanks to a beautiful interface and an excellent app recommendation system, Chomp makes for a strong alternative to the Android and iOS app stores.

Read our Chomp review.

Yahoo! AppSpot

Yahoo's app-finder app isn't pretty, but it recommends downloads well and provides helpful information.

Read our AppSpot review.