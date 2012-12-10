Chrome Browser Likely Adding Google Now Alert Service

One of the most compelling features of Android 4.1 / 4.2 Jellybean, Google Now provides a personalized list of important alerts, including directions to your next appointment, scores for your favorite sports teams, information on upcoming flights and a list of restaurants in your vicinity. Now that functionality is likely coming to your PC as a feature of Google's popular Chrome browser.

Last week, Google Chrome watcher Francois Beaufort noticed a change in the browser's project source code that added a "skeleton for Google Chrome." Google confirmed to CNET that it is indeed experimenting with Google Now for the browser, but offered no details about when and if users would see it implemented. Bringing Google Now to the web makes a ton of sense for the search giant, because the personalized alert service encourages users to interact with Google products even more than they do already while gathering a lot of their personal data. Considering that most Android phone users don't have version 4.1 or higher of the operating system, the browser-based version of Google Now should attract a whole new user base that hasn't experienced the service before.

via CNET and GottaBeMobile