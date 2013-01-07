Case-Mate goes Exotic with the Pearl Collection for iPhone 5

For those looking for an exotic touch for the iPhone 5, Case-Mate has unvieled the Pearl collection at CES 2013. Made of real pearl and exclusively for the iPhone 5, this case is sure to make a statement.

Each case is crafted from genuine mother of pearl. Individual pieces are hand-picked and laid into an artistic design pattern in order to enhance the pigmentation and luster. This pearl is then framed by a brushed aluminum for a beautiful contrast.

This pearl case joins Case-Mate's Crafted Collection, which currently includes the Artistry Wood Crafted cases, which source unique and exotic wood from around the world.

The price for the Pearl Collection cases hasn't yet been set, but it will be available in gold, silver and black. If you have an Android or Windows Phone or an iPhone that's more than a year old, you're out of luck. The Pearl Collection is only for the iPhone 5.