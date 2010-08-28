Canon's Wonder Camera Prototype Looks Pretty Damn Wonderful

If every video your camera took was perfect, would you ever need to reach for a portable point-and-shoot or DSLR again? That’s the question that arises when considering Canon’s Wonder Camera concept, which was unveiled at this year’s World Expo in Shanghai, China. The company’s prototype is in early stages, but it represents the sort of photography we can expect 15 to 20 years from now.

Sporting a unibody design that’s roughly the size of a DSLR, Canon’s concept utilizes a single zoom lens that has a touch swipe user interface in addition to a brilliant touchscreen. Shooting at a massive (but unspecified) resolution, the camera’s proprietary imaging technology and advanced algorithms allows every frame to be in focus at all times from very near or very far away.

What does this mean for consumers? Forget about capturing the perfect shot: simply take a video of your scene of choice, and pick out the exact images you want later. The Wonder Camera can even find the people you want with its enhanced facial recognition software.